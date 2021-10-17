Critical Contrast: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) & Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR)

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition (NYSE:SPFR) and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 3.45% 9.37% 3.32%

60.0% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jaws Spitfire Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00 GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft 0 2 0 0 2.00

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition currently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 55.32%. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus target price of $38.00, indicating a potential downside of 17.39%. Given Jaws Spitfire Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Jaws Spitfire Acquisition is more favorable than GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Jaws Spitfire Acquisition and GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jaws Spitfire Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft $5.29 billion 1.57 $110.61 million $1.18 38.98

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Jaws Spitfire Acquisition.

Summary

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft beats Jaws Spitfire Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jaws Spitfire Acquisition

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies. The company provides separators, decanters, valves, homogenizers, valves, pumps, and process related components and machineries; and process solutions for dairy, food, beverage, chemical, and other industries. It also offers solutions for food processing and pharmaceutical industries, which includes marinating, processing of meat, poultry, seafood, vegan products, pasta and confectionery, baking, slicing, packaging, frozen food processing, granulators, and tablet presses. In addition, the company provides integrated customer solutions for milk production and livestock farming, such as automatic milking, feeding systems, conventional milking solutions, manure handling, and digital herd management tools; and sustainable energy solutions in the field of industrial refrigeration and heating. It has a strategic partnership with SAP SE. The company was formerly known as mg technologies ag and changed its name to GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in 2005. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

