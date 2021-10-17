Critical Review: DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) vs. Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) and DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Marin Software alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Marin Software and DoubleDown Interactive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A DoubleDown Interactive 0 0 2 0 3.00

DoubleDown Interactive has a consensus target price of $27.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.78%. Given DoubleDown Interactive’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe DoubleDown Interactive is more favorable than Marin Software.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Marin Software and DoubleDown Interactive’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marin Software $29.98 million 3.85 -$14.05 million N/A N/A DoubleDown Interactive $358.34 million 2.43 $53.62 million N/A N/A

DoubleDown Interactive has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software.

Profitability

This table compares Marin Software and DoubleDown Interactive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marin Software -42.77% -70.88% -30.60% DoubleDown Interactive N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.0% of Marin Software shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.4% of Marin Software shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DoubleDown Interactive beats Marin Software on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software, Inc. is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels. The company was founded by Christopher A. Lien, Paul M. Butler, Joseph Chang and Wister Walcott in April 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co. Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.