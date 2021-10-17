Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) will announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Crown Castle International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Crown Castle International posted earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown Castle International will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $6.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crown Castle International.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Crown Castle International in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Crown Castle International from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.27.

CCI traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $168.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,276,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,681. The company has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.41 and a 200 day moving average of $188.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Crown Castle International has a 1 year low of $146.15 and a 1 year high of $204.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.47%.

In other Crown Castle International news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 50.0% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Crown Castle International by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown Castle International (CCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.