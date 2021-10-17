Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Crucible Acquisition Co. (NYSE:CRU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 46.8% from the September 15th total of 18,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

CRU opened at $9.76 on Friday. Crucible Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.76.

Get Crucible Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRU. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,219,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Crucible Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Crucible Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,075,000. 61.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crucible Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the software technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Recommended Story: What is the Beige Book?

Receive News & Ratings for Crucible Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crucible Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.