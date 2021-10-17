Crust Network (CRU) Price Hits $26.80 on Exchanges

Crust Network (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Crust Network has a total market capitalization of $54.78 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Crust Network has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for approximately $26.80 or 0.00044138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00043774 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.50 or 0.00206658 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00092537 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Crust Network Profile

Crust Network (CRU) is a coin. Its launch date was September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,043,631 coins. The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork . Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

