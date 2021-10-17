CryptEx One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,637.00 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last week, CryptEx has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.92 or 0.00028290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $10,637.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,843.32 or 1.00039005 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00052841 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00045627 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00004973 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $446.65 or 0.00746651 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001698 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004438 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

