CryptoSoul (SOUL) Trading 39.8% Higher Over Last Week

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 39.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $827,289.89 and $446.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00091415 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.23 or 0.00380748 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012801 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00035622 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009073 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000529 BTC.

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

