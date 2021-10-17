CryptoTask Price Tops $0.51 on Major Exchanges (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $796,745.19 and approximately $29,130.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTask coin can currently be bought for $0.51 or 0.00000843 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,568,101 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

