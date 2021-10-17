CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts expect CS Disco Inc (NYSE:LAW) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for CS Disco’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CS Disco will report full year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CS Disco.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.11 million.

LAW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CS Disco from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CS Disco from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of CS Disco in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.22.

LAW stock opened at $48.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.12. CS Disco has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $69.41.

In other CS Disco news, CTO Keith Zoellner sold 85,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $4,363,825.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 8,000 shares of CS Disco stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $410,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,423,395 shares of company stock valued at $126,878,407 in the last ninety days.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

