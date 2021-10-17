CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CURO Group’s earnings. CURO Group reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.00 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 19.21%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 36,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $597,627.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,978.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 119,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,085 in the last three months. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $662,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of CURO Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of CURO Group by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CURO traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $18.53. 115,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,349. The stock has a market cap of $767.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.18. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CURO Group (CURO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.