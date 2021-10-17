Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will announce earnings of $2.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.90 and the highest is $2.27. Customers Bancorp posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.82 to $7.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $7.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $8.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 25.04% and a net margin of 28.85%. The business had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.17 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CUBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Wedbush raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI traded up $1.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.54. 375,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,108. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Customers Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.49 and a 52-week high of $46.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.95. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.52.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 40,650 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,535 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

