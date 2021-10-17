CUTcoin (CUT) Price Hits $0.37 on Top Exchanges

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. In the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a total market cap of $55.31 million and approximately $4,572.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000612 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.29 or 0.00043112 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00092854 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.76 or 0.00388284 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00012793 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00036160 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 152,114,731 coins and its circulating supply is 148,114,731 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUTcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

