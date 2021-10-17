cVault.finance (CORE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $96.20 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 17th. cVault.finance has a total market capitalization of $96.20 million and $56,518.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $9,619.94 or 0.15693104 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00043124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00203192 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.13 or 0.00091566 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

cVault.finance Profile

cVault.finance is a coin. It launched on August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

Buying and Selling cVault.finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars.

