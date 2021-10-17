CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will announce sales of $70.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.83 billion and the lowest is $69.59 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $67.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full year sales of $282.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $282.03 billion to $284.30 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $295.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $293.25 billion to $297.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.89.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $85.84 on Friday. CVS Health has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $113.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

