CWV Chain (CWV) Price Hits $0.0028 on Exchanges

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $9.80 million and approximately $8,040.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CWV Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00068076 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00070892 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.56 or 0.00103339 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,300.73 or 0.99723630 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,840.35 or 0.06147173 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00025372 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official website is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

