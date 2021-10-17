CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CBAY shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. B. Riley decreased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $276.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.21. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts forecast that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 123.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,948 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 572,244 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 117,409 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 62.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 238,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 91,471 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 117.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 480,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

