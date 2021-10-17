Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Critical Survey

Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) and Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Cytek BioSciences and Bio-Rad Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cytek BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Bio-Rad Laboratories 0 0 3 0 3.00

Cytek BioSciences presently has a consensus price target of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.56%. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus price target of $770.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.73%. Given Cytek BioSciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cytek BioSciences is more favorable than Bio-Rad Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares Cytek BioSciences and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories 140.48% 4.65% 3.52%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cytek BioSciences and Bio-Rad Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bio-Rad Laboratories $2.55 billion 8.44 $3.81 billion $10.52 68.58

Bio-Rad Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Cytek BioSciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.1% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Bio-Rad Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories beats Cytek BioSciences on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments. The Clinical Diagnostics segment designs, manufactures, sells, and supports test systems, informatics systems, and test kits. The company was founded by David S. Schwartz and Alice N. Schwartz in 1952 and is headquartered in Hercules, CA.

