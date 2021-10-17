DAO Maker Price Reaches $2.92 on Top Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $107.46 million and $3.66 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker coin can currently be bought for about $2.92 or 0.00004787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00068319 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00072844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00105854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,081.43 or 1.00231882 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.66 or 0.06207180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00025443 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker was first traded on January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,989,750 coins and its circulating supply is 36,839,436 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

