DAOstack (GEN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $163,737.00

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One DAOstack coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges. DAOstack has a total market cap of $3.22 million and $163,737.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAOstack has traded down 7.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60,968.65 or 0.99981485 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00053781 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00046032 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004668 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $479.69 or 0.00786640 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001665 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004400 BTC.

DAOstack Profile

DAOstack is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

