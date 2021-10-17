DAOventures Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.81 Million (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 17th. DAOventures has a market cap of $1.81 million and approximately $44,319.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAOventures has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004905 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001396 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004376 BTC.

DAOventures Coin Profile

DAOventures is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

DAOventures Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DAOventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

