Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) Price Hits $85.82

Darwinia Commitment Token (CURRENCY:KTON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Darwinia Commitment Token coin can now be purchased for $85.82 or 0.00140214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Darwinia Commitment Token has a market cap of $3.43 million and approximately $505,251.00 worth of Darwinia Commitment Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Darwinia Commitment Token has traded 21.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00043117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $124.79 or 0.00203882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00091562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Darwinia Commitment Token Profile

Darwinia Commitment Token (KTON) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2018. Darwinia Commitment Token’s total supply is 77,454 coins and its circulating supply is 39,937 coins. The Reddit community for Darwinia Commitment Token is https://reddit.com/r/DarwiniaFans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official Twitter account is @DarwiniaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Darwinia Commitment Token’s official website is darwinia.network

According to CryptoCompare, “As an open cross-chain bridge protocol based on Substrate, Darwinia focuses on the construction of future Internet of Tokens, including decentralized tokens swap, exchange, and market. To encourage users to make long term commitments and pledge, users can choose to lock RING for 3 – 36 months in the process of Staking, and the system will offer a KTON token as a reward for users participating in Staking. “

Buying and Selling Darwinia Commitment Token

