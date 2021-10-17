Dash Trading Down 1.4% This Week (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $187.51 or 0.00307179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Dash has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. Dash has a total market cap of $1.95 billion and approximately $205.61 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008079 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001892 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,383,822 coins. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Dash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the exchanges listed above.

