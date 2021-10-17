DATA Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 17th. DATA has a total market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DATA coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, DATA has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00044598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.33 or 0.00209281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00093341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

