Datamine FLUX (FLUX) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000335 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $148,210.36 and $4,303.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00068059 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00072796 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.31 or 0.00105563 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,714.09 or 0.99660062 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.08 or 0.06208147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00025437 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 726,714 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars.

