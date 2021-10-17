DAV Coin (DAV) Price Tops $0.0021 on Exchanges

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 12.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 17th. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and $1.12 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00042151 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,075.77 or 1.00055930 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.58 or 0.00299122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00052101 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004729 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004044 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

Buying and Selling DAV Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.