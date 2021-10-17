DDKoin (DDK) Hits Market Cap of $973,637.54

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. DDKoin has a market cap of $973,637.54 and $15,332.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DDKoin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for $0.57 or 0.00000935 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DDKoin alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.01 or 0.00059113 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010784 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007228 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005504 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003229 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003526 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DDKoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DDKoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.