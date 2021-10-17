Decentraland Market Capitalization Tops $1.38 Billion (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Decentraland coin can currently be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and approximately $112.05 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentraland alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00043142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.97 or 0.00202517 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00091581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,034,427 coins and its circulating supply is 1,816,954,191 coins. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentraland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentraland and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.