Decentralized Machine Learning (DML) 1-Day Volume Tops $2,310.00

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 17th. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $485,788.77 and approximately $2,310.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00042970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.83 or 0.00201374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00091694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

