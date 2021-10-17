Deeper Network Trading Up 1% This Week (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Deeper Network coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Deeper Network has traded up 1% against the dollar. Deeper Network has a total market capitalization of $89.60 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00068319 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00072844 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.51 or 0.00105854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,081.43 or 1.00231882 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,782.66 or 0.06207180 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00025443 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,906,186 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Buying and Selling Deeper Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

