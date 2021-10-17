DeepOnion (ONION) Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,740.00

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $5.52 million and approximately $3,740.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00003777 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003462 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00022808 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00021991 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,579,440 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

