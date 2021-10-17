DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Achieves Market Cap of $5.90 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000632 BTC on major exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.90 million and $1.85 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.86 or 0.00068961 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.05 or 0.00070873 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00103121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62,085.72 or 0.99888926 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,837.16 or 0.06173554 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00024680 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,027,401 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

