DeGate Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges (DG)

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last seven days, DeGate has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeGate has a market cap of $23.01 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000491 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DeGate alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00067941 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00071604 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.73 or 0.00104729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,374.29 or 1.00790113 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,710.19 or 0.06193872 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00025561 BTC.

DeGate Profile

DeGate’s genesis date was November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,166,152 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeGate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeGate and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.