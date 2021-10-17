Degenerator (MEME) Price Hits $32.63 on Major Exchanges

Degenerator (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last week, Degenerator has traded flat against the dollar. One Degenerator coin can now be bought for $32.63 or 0.00275990 BTC on major exchanges. Degenerator has a market cap of $913,535.72 and $120,479.00 worth of Degenerator was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Degenerator alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.13 or 0.00301810 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00007922 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000957 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001816 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006513 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Degenerator Profile

Degenerator (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 5th, 2015. Degenerator’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Degenerator’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Degenerator’s official website is degenerator.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Degenerator Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Degenerator directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Degenerator should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Degenerator using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Degenerator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Degenerator and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.