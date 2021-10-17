DeHive Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.02 Million (DHV)

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. DeHive has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $271,340.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeHive coin can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00001989 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeHive has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00068463 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00072628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00106073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,938.73 or 1.00377530 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,775.11 or 0.06218311 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00025506 BTC.

DeHive Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 2,481,597 coins and its circulating supply is 844,859 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

DeHive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeHive directly using U.S. dollars.

