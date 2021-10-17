Delphy Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.00 Million (DPY)

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. During the last week, Delphy has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $1.00 million and $28,913.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Delphy coin can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00042461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $123.15 or 0.00198362 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.47 or 0.00089339 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Delphy’s official website is delphy.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

