Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.64 Million Holdings in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 59.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,973 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 72,272 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.09% of Great Western Bancorp worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 6.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 8.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GWB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Great Western Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

GWB stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a 200-day moving average of $32.06. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $35.20.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.46 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 33.10%. Equities analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

