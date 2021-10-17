Deutsche eMark Hits Market Capitalization of $128,397.05 (DEM)

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. Deutsche eMark has a total market capitalization of $128,397.05 and $235.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Deutsche eMark has traded 13.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 35.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000023 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Version (V) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Coin Profile

Deutsche eMark (CRYPTO:DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Deutsche eMark is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Buying and Selling Deutsche eMark

