Dev Protocol Price Reaches $2.68 on Major Exchanges (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. In the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 20.8% against the dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for about $2.68 or 0.00004356 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $96,817.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dev Protocol Profile

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Dev Protocol Coin Trading

