Devery (EVE) Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Devery has a total market cap of $202,514.89 and approximately $8,663.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Devery has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Devery alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00042892 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.56 or 0.00200232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00090433 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

About Devery

Devery (CRYPTO:EVE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. Devery’s official website is devery.io . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Buying and Selling Devery

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devery should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Devery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devery and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.