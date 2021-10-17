Dexlab (DXL) Market Cap Achieves $16.93 Million

Dexlab (CURRENCY:DXL) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last seven days, Dexlab has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. Dexlab has a total market cap of $16.93 million and $131,309.00 worth of Dexlab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dexlab coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.10 or 0.00068343 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.97 or 0.00071378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.38 or 0.00102902 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,537.36 or 0.99904957 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,819.04 or 0.06200149 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00025348 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Dexlab Profile

Dexlab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,526,786 coins. Dexlab’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dexlab Coin Trading

