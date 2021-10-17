DFSocial Gaming Hits Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million (DFSOCIAL)

DFSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. DFSocial Gaming has a total market cap of $1.58 million and $64,404.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DFSocial Gaming has traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be purchased for approximately $210.08 or 0.00344530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00067999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00072567 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.45 or 0.00105701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,865.23 or 0.99819050 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,775.98 or 0.06192613 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00025297 BTC.

About DFSocial Gaming

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

DFSocial Gaming Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DFSocial Gaming should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DFSocial Gaming using one of the exchanges listed above.

