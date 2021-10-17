dHedge DAO (DHT) Market Capitalization Hits $20.43 Million

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 17th. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00001740 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, dHedge DAO has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. dHedge DAO has a total market cap of $20.43 million and $758,941.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00042970 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002352 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.83 or 0.00201374 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00091694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

dHedge DAO Coin Profile

dHedge DAO is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,096,291 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

Buying and Selling dHedge DAO

