Diamond (DMD) Market Cap Hits $11.20 Million

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $3.08 or 0.00005181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Diamond has a market capitalization of $11.20 million and $37,692.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Diamond has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001654 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded up 130.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000020 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000051 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00047315 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (CRYPTO:DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,636,743 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

