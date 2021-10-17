Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) will post sales of $1.47 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Diamondback Energy reported sales of $720.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will report full year sales of $5.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $6.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $7.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diamondback Energy.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.24.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $108.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.58. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $114.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diamondback Energy (FANG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.