DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 948,180 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 74,675 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.06% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $94,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 158.3% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.4% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 10,355 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 29.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS opened at $119.74 on Friday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.88 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

In related news, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.35.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.