DIGG (DIGG) Achieves Market Cap of $29.66 Million

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One DIGG coin can now be purchased for about $58,867.28 or 0.96177586 BTC on popular exchanges. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $29.66 million and approximately $713,004.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded up 29.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00068424 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00071735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00104145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60,753.16 or 0.99258744 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,753.58 or 0.06132616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00025216 BTC.

DIGG Coin Profile

DIGG was first traded on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 504 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

DIGG Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

