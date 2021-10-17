Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Market Cap Achieves $1.11 Million

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 17th. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $1.11 million and $11.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $263.61 or 0.00424899 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000456 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 646.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000101 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

