Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,999,289 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,925 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.32% of Digital Turbine worth $608,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 34.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $94,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 77.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,690.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

APPS has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, October 8th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.06.

Shares of NASDAQ APPS opened at $84.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.21. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $102.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

