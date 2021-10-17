DigitalBits (XDB) Price Tops $0.59 on Exchanges

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 17th. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $458.58 million and $1.92 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigitalBits has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00000969 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.07 or 0.00308850 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008092 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001883 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006492 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

