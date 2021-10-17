Digitex Futures (DGTX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.53 Million

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Digitex Futures has a total market capitalization of $27.46 million and $2.53 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Digitex Futures coin can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Exrates and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00042556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.63 or 0.00199096 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00090736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001609 BTC.

About Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. The official website for Digitex Futures is digitexfutures.com . The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures . Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Digitex Futures is blog.digitexfutures.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, OOOBTC and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

